Severe Traffic Jams Hit Multiple Areas in Hyderabad Amid Heavy Rainfall

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad are experiencing severe traffic jams following heavy rainfall. Water accumulation on many roads has brought vehicular movement to a standstill. Despite the rain easing, traffic flow continues to be disrupted in several areas.

Vehicles are at a standstill along the IT Corridor. Major traffic jams have been reported on Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Gachibowli routes. Waterlogging beneath the Khairatabad Metro Station has created additional problems for commuters.

Drivers are facing difficulties due to deep water in areas like Mokali. Traffic is moving slowly in Khairatabad, Somajiguda, and Panjagutta. Vehicles have also come to a halt for several kilometers along Kondapur, Begumpet, and Secunderabad routes.

Due to the adverse weather conditions, traffic movement on the Amberpet–Musarambagh bridge has also been temporarily stopped.