Shadnagar: Tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on His Death Anniversary

Shadnagar witnessed a significant tribute ceremony on the death anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, on Friday. The event, held at Shadnagar Square in Rangareddy district, was led by Shadnagar MLA and Chairman of State Public Sector Undertakings, Veerlapalli Shankar, along with Congress Dalit leader Jangari Ravi and local public representatives.

A large gathering, including leaders from Dalit organizations, Congress ranks, and local leaders, paid homage by garlanding Dr. Ambedkar’s statue. Speaking at the ceremony, MLA Veerlapalli Shankar emphasized that Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution is the “supreme book” of India and that any attempt to undermine it will not be tolerated. He pointed out that while some central government leaders previously conspired to amend the Constitution written by Ambedkar, their efforts were thwarted by intellectual communities. Shankar firmly stated, “We will not tolerate the destruction of the Constitution.”

Ambedkar, a prominent Indian lawyer, economist, political leader, and social reformer, is credited with the eradication of untouchability and caste-based discrimination in India. Shankar called on the people to follow the path shown by Dr. Ambedkar and honor his legacy, which continues to shape India’s social and political framework.

Jangari Ravi, the Congress Party’s Dalit wing leader, reiterated Ambedkar’s contributions in uplifting the marginalized communities and expressed that his name will remain etched in history as long as the earth and sky exist.

The program also saw participation from several local leaders, including Mohammed Ali Khan Babar, Krishna Reddy, Kunkalla Chennaiyya, Bhargav Kumar Reddy, and others, along with media representatives and the general public. The gathering reflected the unity and resolve of the community to safeguard Dr. Ambedkar’s vision for a just and equal society.

The ceremony served as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving the Constitution and the enduring legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in shaping modern India.