Shah heading to Andhra, likely to meet Naidu

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday will travel to Andhra Pradesh where he is likely to meet TDP chief and chief minister-designate N Chandra Babu Naidu ahead of his swearing-in, sources said.

The TDP, Jan Sena Party and BJP alliance comfortably won the just-concluded assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Shah is travelling to Andhra Pradesh this evening, sources said without disclosing further.

He is expected to have a meeting with Naidu ahead of the latter’s swearing-in on Wednesday.