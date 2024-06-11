Andhra Pradesh
Shah heading to Andhra, likely to meet Naidu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday will travel to Andhra Pradesh where he is likely to meet TDP chief and chief minister-designate N Chandra Babu Naidu ahead of his swearing-in, sources said.
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday will travel to Andhra Pradesh where he is likely to meet TDP chief and chief minister-designate N Chandra Babu Naidu ahead of his swearing-in, sources said.
The TDP, Jan Sena Party and BJP alliance comfortably won the just-concluded assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.
Shah is travelling to Andhra Pradesh this evening, sources said without disclosing further.
He is expected to have a meeting with Naidu ahead of the latter’s swearing-in on Wednesday.