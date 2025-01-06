Shah Rukh Khan Announces Masterpiece for 2025

Shah Rukh Khan promotes Aryan Khan’s fashion brand D’YAVOL.

Shah Rukh Khan Promotes Aryan Khan’s D’YAVOL X-3 Collection

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has teased an exciting start to 2025, promising a “new masterpiece.” Taking to his official X handle, the actor announced the launch of Aryan Khan’s high-end streetwear brand D’YAVOL’s X-3 collection. The much-anticipated drop is set for January 12, 2025, and will be available exclusively on the brand’s website, dyavolx.com.

In a video shared on social media, Shah Rukh Khan expressed his pride and excitement for Aryan’s entrepreneurial venture. The post read: “A new masterpiece. X3. Dropping on 12th January only on http://dyavolx.com.”

About D’YAVOL: A Rising Star in High-End Fashion

D’YAVOL, founded by Aryan Khan, Bunty Singh, and Leti Blagoeva, has been making waves in the fashion world since its debut at New York Fashion Week 2024. The brand showcased its innovative designs during a special event at The Pierre Hotel in New York City, offering attendees an exclusive preview of the upcoming X-3 capsule collection.

Aryan Khan, the creative mind behind D’YAVOL, describes the X-3 collection as a fusion of experimental design and impeccable craftsmanship. Staying true to its ethos, the brand emphasizes excellence in both materials and tailoring, setting a high standard in the luxury streetwear segment.

Shah Rukh Khan: A Proud Supporter of Aryan’s Vision

Shah Rukh Khan has been a vocal supporter of his son’s ventures, actively promoting the D’YAVOL brand across his social media platforms. His involvement underscores his pride in Aryan’s entrepreneurial journey and the creative milestones achieved by the brand.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Personal and Professional Highlights

While celebrating Aryan’s achievements, Shah Rukh Khan has also kept busy with personal and professional commitments. Recently, the actor rang in the New Year with his family in Alibaug before jetting off to an undisclosed location for a private celebration.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, “Dunki,” has been garnering widespread attention. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film delves into the controversial illegal immigration route known as “donkey flight.” Featuring a stellar cast including Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal, “Dunki” has been praised for its unique narrative and compelling performances.

Looking ahead, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next big release, “King,” an action thriller directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film also stars Suhana Khan, marking her theatrical debut following her acclaimed performance in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film “The Archies.” “King” also reunites Shah Rukh Khan with Abhishek Bachchan and Sujoy Ghosh, their first collaboration since the 2021 thriller “Bob Biswas.”

Aryan Khan’s Growing Influence in the Fashion Industry

Aryan Khan’s foray into the fashion world with D’YAVOL has positioned him as a notable figure in the industry. His vision for the X-3 collection reflects a blend of innovation and elegance, resonating with modern fashion enthusiasts. With Shah Rukh Khan’s unwavering support and the brand’s commitment to excellence, D’YAVOL is poised to redefine luxury streetwear globally.