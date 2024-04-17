‘Shah Rukh Sir se Milwao Yaar’ Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Dream Fulfilled by SRK After RR’s Historic Win: Video

In a heartwarming moment that unfolded post-Rajasthan Royals’ historic victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal had his dream fulfilled as he met Bollywood legend and KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan.

The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, scripted history by equalling their previous record of the highest run-chase in IPL history, triumphing over KKR in a nail-biting encounter at the Eden Gardens. Amidst the euphoria of the post-match celebrations, Jaiswal seized the opportunity to meet his idol, Shah Rukh Khan, fulfilling a cherished dream.

A video shared on social media captured the special moment as Jaiswal, brimming with excitement, requested a meetup with the actor. The embrace between the young cricketer and the Bollywood icon encapsulated a heartwarming exchange, with both sharing a laughter-filled interaction. The official RR account captioned the post, “Bas itna sa khawab (just this dream),” signifying the fulfillment of Jaiswal’s long-cherished aspiration.

bas itna sa khwaab 💗⭐️ pic.twitter.com/O26JE1kyvw — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2024

Reacting to the touching encounter, fans flooded social media platforms with messages of admiration, highlighting how Jaiswal’s meeting with SRK represented the realization of an ordinary person’s dream. One user on X commented, “Ek aam insan jo sapna dekhta hai vo Yashaswi Jaiswal pura kar raha hai (Jaiswal is accomplishing what a common man dreams of).” Another user expressed how the IPL was serving as a platform for small-town youngsters to fulfill their aspirations, stating, “Small town ladkon ke sapne poore kar raha IPL (IPL is fulfilling the dreams of many small-town boys).”

Earlier in the match, RR bowlers faced a daunting challenge as Sunil Narine’s explosive century propelled KKR to a formidable total of 224 runs. However, the Royals, despite facing a precarious situation at 121/6 during their chase, staged a remarkable comeback led by Jos Buttler’s sensational century. Buttler’s heroic performance, which included scoring 96 runs in the last six overs, propelled RR to victory, as they successfully chased down the highest total in IPL history and maintained their position at the top of the table.

The heartwarming encounter between Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shah Rukh Khan adds yet another memorable chapter to the captivating drama of the IPL.

Stay tuned for more updates as the tournament progresses.