Shahalibanda Police Station Ranked 8th Best in India for Its Outstanding Performance

Hyderabad: Shahalibanda Police Station, located in the southern part of Hyderabad, has earned national recognition by securing the 8th position in the list of the best police stations in India. This accolade comes as a result of the station’s exceptional performance across various parameters, making it one of the most highly regarded stations in the country.

The Shahalibanda police station, which serves a population of approximately 1.5 lakh, is known for its sensitive location, dealing with communal issues and maintaining law and order in a region that has seen previous communal skirmishes. Despite these challenges, the police station has consistently demonstrated efficiency in maintaining security and upholding the law.

With a staff strength of nearly 60 personnel, including the Station House Officer (SHO) and sub-inspectors, the police station’s jurisdiction covers a 3 km radius. The station’s performance was evaluated based on 40 key parameters, including infrastructure, law and order situations, approachability, registering FIRs, filing charge sheets, handling narcotics cases, and maintaining transparency through the CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems).

A crucial part of the evaluation process involved an inspection by a team from the Ministry of Home Affairs two months ago, which physically assessed the police station’s facilities and operations. The station’s upgraded infrastructure, having moved from an old building to a new, spacious facility in Aliabad a year ago, was a significant factor in its high ranking.

S. Ravi Kumar, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shahalibanda Police Station, expressed immense pride in the achievement, saying, “It is a great moment for me and the entire staff. We will continue to work hard and strive to reach the first position.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South, Shaik Jahangir, who was involved in the initial stages of the police station’s infrastructure development, recalled the efforts that went into the construction of the new building. “The police station infrastructure is one of the factors taken into consideration for this award,” he said, emphasizing the importance of modern and efficient facilities in ensuring effective policing.

The award is not just a recognition of the police station’s infrastructure but also of the dedication of its staff in maintaining peace, responding to law and order situations, and addressing the needs of the community. Shahalibanda Police Station’s success serves as a model for other stations, particularly those in sensitive areas, showcasing the impact of good leadership, teamwork, and infrastructure on effective policing.

This prestigious recognition reflects the growing efforts to improve police stations across India, ensuring that they are equipped to meet the challenges of modern law enforcement while maintaining public trust and safety.