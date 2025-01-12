Shaheen Afridi’s Test Future in Doubt After Exclusion from West Indies Series

Karachi: Pakistan’s star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi faces uncertainty in red-ball cricket after being left out of the Test squad for the upcoming two-match series against the West Indies at home.

Shaheen, who has taken 116 wickets in 32 Tests, has now either been dropped, rested, or sidelined in 8 of Pakistan’s last 12 Tests since early 2024. His exclusion raises concerns about his long-term future in Test cricket, especially after he was also left out of the recent South Africa Test series, with selectors citing workload management ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which starts on February 19.

Selectors Prioritizing Champions Trophy Over Test Cricket?

Despite missing key Test matches, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) granted Shaheen a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). This decision has sparked debate, as it contradicts the selectors’ reasoning for resting him.

A source close to the selection committee stated that both Shaheen and Naseem Shah were being managed carefully to ensure peak fitness for the Champions Trophy, where Pakistan is the defending champion.

“The selectors want Shaheen and even Naseem at their best for the Champions Trophy since it’s a 50-over competition,” the source explained.

However, the move has drawn criticism, as Pakistan has never won a Test series in South Africa, and a victory there with Shaheen leading the attack on pace-friendly pitches could have been a major confidence boost ahead of the ICC event.

No Place for Regular Pacers in West Indies Test Series

Pakistan’s 15-member squad for the West Indies series was announced without Shaheen, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Abbas, and Aamir Jamal—all of whom featured in the 2-0 Test series loss in South Africa.

The selectors defended their decision, stating that with both Pakistan and West Indies out of World Test Championship (WTC) final contention, the focus would be on spin-friendly pitches in Multan rather than a pace-heavy attack.

Shaheen Afridi Denies Asking for Rest

Despite his continued absence from the red-ball format, Shaheen Afridi has openly expressed his willingness to play Test cricket. In a recent interview, the 24-year-old pacer dismissed reports that he had personally requested rest for the South Africa series.

With his Test future uncertain and selectors prioritizing white-ball cricket, questions remain on whether Pakistan is strategically managing workload—or sidelining one of its biggest match-winners in red-ball cricket.