Shaheen and Shan Masood Engage in a Physical Fight, and Rizwan Was Beaten by Afridi? What’s the Truth?

The Pakistan cricket team has found itself at the center of a whirlwind of rumors and controversy following a disappointing loss in the first Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

Social media was abuzz with sensational claims about a supposed altercation in the dressing room between captain Shan Masood and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. The rumors even suggested that wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan attempted to intervene in the alleged scuffle but was supposedly beaten up by the pair.

However, these claims are completely unfounded. The rumors originated from a parody account impersonating sports journalist Muffaddal Vohra, and there is no truth to them. The speculation gained traction after a video clip surfaced showing Afridi appearing to remove Masood’s hand from his shoulder, a moment that was taken out of context and exaggerated by online gossip.

Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood had a physical fight in dressing room. Rizwan tried to sort it out and they started beating him too.



-Black Day for Pakistan Cricket

The baseless rumors have raised unnecessary tensions among fans, especially amid the critical second Test match against Bangladesh. Shaheen Afridi’s absence from the playing XI for this match has only fueled more speculation. Pakistan’s head coach, Jason Gillespie, clarified Afridi’s exclusion, stating it was purely a strategic decision to field the best combination for the conditions, and that Afridi understood and supported the choice.

Despite the recent drama, Pakistan’s focus remains on leveling the series against Bangladesh after their ten-wicket loss in the first Test. Under the leadership of new skipper Shan Masood, the team aims to bounce back and secure a much-needed victory in the ongoing series.

As the Pakistan cricket team looks to improve its performance on the field, fans are encouraged to ignore baseless rumors and focus on the game.