Shahzad’s Inswinger Hits Babar Azam, Forcing Him to Momentarily Catch His Breath: Video

Pakistan is gearing up for an intense two-Test series against Bangladesh, set to begin on August 21, with matches scheduled in Rawalpindi and Karachi. The team has opted for a pace-heavy lineup, naming five quick bowlers and just one frontline spinner, Abrar Ahmed.

Batter Saud Shakeel has been appointed as the new vice-captain, adding a balance of youth and experience to the squad.

In a recent net session in Rawalpindi, a video emerged showing fast bowler Khurram Shahzad putting star batter Babar Azam through a tough time. Shahzad’s masterful outswinger nearly clipped Babar’s off-stump, followed by a sharp, back-of-a-length delivery that struck Babar painfully, forcing him to momentarily catch his breath.

Despite Shahzad’s concern after the blow, Babar’s struggles continued, as he was bowled attempting an ambitious drive on the next ball.

With overcast conditions expected during the first Test in Rawalpindi, the Pakistan team management is likely to rely on a pace-dominant bowling attack.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted rain during the five days of the match, prompting the team to field a formidable pace quartet comprising Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mir Hamza, and Khurram Shehzad, with Salman Ali Agha as the sole spinner. This series marks Pakistan’s first Test series since their tour of Australia in December last year.

Reflecting on the team’s recent struggles in the longest format, Masood stated in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) podcast, “We have yet to find the perfect approach to taking advantage of home conditions and winning.”

Pakistan faced defeats in home series to England and Australia in 2022 and drew 1-1 with New Zealand later. “Unless you can win at home, you cannot hope to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship,” he added.