Shaik Aayesha from UoH Selected for BRICS Youth Summit 2024 in Russia

Hyderabad: Shaik Aayesha, a Ph.D. scholar from the School of Chemistry at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), has been selected as a delegate for the BRICS Youth Summit 2024.

The event, organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (Department of Youth Affairs), will take place in Ulyanovsk, Russia, from July 22 to July 26.

Aayesha, who works under Prof. Srinivasa Rao Yaragorla, will join young leaders from BRICS nations—Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa—as well as Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Ethiopia. The summit aims to enhance international relations and promote further democratization through the BRICS framework.

Shaik Aayesha, Ph.D scholar from School of Chemistry working under Prof. Srinivasa Rao Yaragorla University of Hyderabad (UoH) selected as one of the delegates for #BRICS Youth summit 2024 and Meeting of the BRICS Youth Ministers being held in #Ulyanovsk , #Russia from 22nd July… pic.twitter.com/F81xGpbfS2 — Univ of Hyderabad (@HydUniv) July 24, 2024

The agenda includes raising youth awareness about BRICS, discussing the role of youth research in shaping the future, and engaging in various panel and discussion sessions. This summit is a significant event on Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship agenda for 2024.