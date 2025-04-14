Who Is Shaik Rasheed? Young Batter Makes IPL Debut for CSK Against LSG Amid Big Changes

Lucknow: In a bold move during their must-win clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) handed a debut cap to 20-year-old Shaik Rasheed, marking a significant change in their IPL 2025 campaign. The struggling franchise, currently at the bottom of the points table, also dropped Ravichandran Ashwin and Devon Conway, bringing in Jamie Overton alongside Rasheed.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bowl first at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, hoping to turn around their fortunes.

Who is Shaik Rasheed?

Hailing from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, Rasheed is a rising star in the Indian domestic circuit. He gained prominence during India’s T20 World Cup 2022 win, scoring 201 runs in 4 matches, finishing as the third-highest run-scorer for the team.

In his First-Class career, Rasheed has accumulated 1204 runs in 19 matches at an average of 46.04. In the shorter format, he has played 17 T20s, scoring 352 runs at a strike rate of 127.07. Known for his grounded stroke play, Rasheed has said, “My game is to play along the ground. That’s my strong zone. I don’t hit the ball in the air.”

CSK’s IPL 2025 Squad Shuffle

Rasheed and Overton’s inclusion reflects CSK’s strategy shift as they search for momentum in a tough season. The franchise had bought Rasheed for ₹30 lakh in the 2025 auction, having kept him on their radar since 2023.

Playing XIs for LSG vs CSK

Chennai Super Kings:

Shaik Rasheed, Rachin Ravindra, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Jamie Overton, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Anshul Kamboj, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana.

Lucknow Super Giants:

Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi.

Stay tuned as IPL 2025 unfolds with high-voltage clashes and breakout stars like Shaik Rasheed making their mark.