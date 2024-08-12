Shakib Al Hasan confirmed for all Test matches in 2024

Dhaka: In a significant boost for Bangladesh’s Test cricket team, Chief Selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain on Monday confirmed that senior all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for all Test matches in 2024.

This announcement comes just ahead of the crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series against Pakistan.

“Probably at the end of July, we talked to Shakib and there were discussions with me regarding his fitness,” Hossain said during a recent press briefing. “He assured us that he would play all the Tests and attend all practice sessions before each series.”

Bangladesh is scheduled to play eight Test matches in 2024, including four two-match series against Pakistan, India, South Africa, and the West Indies. All of these matches are part of the current WTC cycle, where Bangladesh will be looking to improve its standing.

Shakib, widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world, has played only one Test match for Bangladesh in the current WTC cycle. His availability was in question, especially after he had not committed to playing beyond the Pakistan series due to his participation in the Major League Cricket and the Global T20 League in Canada.

“There is international cricket and there is a series against Pakistan, and I am planning till that point of time and not planning beyond that,” Shakib had stated in July.

However, the recent confirmation from Shakib has put to rest any doubts about his participation. He has been named in the squad for the Pakistan series and is expected to play a crucial role with both bat and ball.

“Globally, Shakib is one of the best all-rounders for the past years and I maintain that opinion. I cannot dare to consider him only as a bowler,” Hossain emphasized. “It was important to know whether he will be available in all the practice sessions before the series, and that was a criterion for selection from our point of view.”

Shakib is expected to join the team in mid-August, just days before the first Test against Pakistan begins on 21 August. The second Test will commence on 30 August.

With Shakib’s participation confirmed, Bangladesh’s hopes for a strong showing in the WTC series have been significantly bolstered. The team will now look to capitalise on the experience and skill of their star all-rounder as they prepare for a challenging year of Test cricket.