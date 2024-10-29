Shalimar Paints launches promotional videos to boost festive season sales

New Delhi: Shalimar Paints on Tuesday said that it has launched co-branded promotional videos as part of this festive season’s in-film promotions.

The collaboration highlights its premium products Hero Emulsion and ZERO Damp Advance showcased in various movies.

“Our Hero 5-in-1 Emulsion provides a rich palette of colors with excellent coverage, whereas ZERO Damp Advance keeps walls pristine and vibrant over time, and Xtra Tough delivers a robust finish

that withstands everyday wear and diverse weather conditions,” said Kuldip Raina, Director of Sales & Marketing at Shalimar Paints.

The paint maker said that its ZERO Damp Advance not only enhances the aesthetics of walls but also helps keep surfaces cooler. The company said that features in HERO 5-in-1 Emulsion provide durability and aesthetic appeal.

“Xtra Tough is a premium emulsion using advanced pure acrylic technology with a silicone additive for superior durability. Designed to withstand extreme weather conditions, it maintains its appearance over time,” said Shalimar Paints in a release.