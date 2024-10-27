Telangana

Shankarpally Plot Owners Association Alleges Rs 30,000 Crore Land Scam by IAS Officer Amoy Kumar

Members of the Shankarpally Plot Owners Association in Vattinagulapally have approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with allegations of a massive land scam involving senior IAS officer Amoy Kumar.

Fouzia Farhana27 October 2024 - 17:39
Hyderabad: Members of the Shankarpally Plot Owners Association in Vattinagulapally have approached the Enforcement Directorate (ED) with allegations of a massive land scam involving senior IAS officer Amoy Kumar.

The Association, representing nearly 3,300 plot owners, has accused the official of using the Dharani portal to manipulate land records, allegedly resulting in illegal registrations worth an estimated Rs 30,000 crore.

According to the complaint lodged with ED officials, the victims claim that 200 acres were unlawfully registered by manipulating the portal. They allege that plots were converted into acres, cross-registrations were conducted, and documents were fabricated overnight.

The complainants say that despite owning their lands for up to 40 years, eviction attempts were made against them with police assistance.

