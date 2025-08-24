Sheeba Akashdeep on what’s missing from the ’90s Bollywood today

Mumbai: Actress Sheeba Akashdeep revealed what, according to her, is missing from 90s Bollywood today.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Sheeba shared that there is a lack of personal connections in today’s time.

“Back then, we had a rapport with people. I could simply call a filmmaker and say, “You’re making this film, I want to do it.” That kind of personal bond is missing now,” she said.

Reflecting on her professional journey, which started at a very young age of nineteen, the ‘Jigra’ actress added: “I started when I was really young, actually a teenager. At that time, I didn’t know much. By chance, I got my first film. From then on, I began learning as I was working. I was fortunate to work with an amazing ensemble—actors like Shakti Kapoor. Datt saab was so adamant that even if I wasn’t shooting, I should just sit and observe how seniors worked, how they emoted.”

“Those early experiences shaped me. But when you compare that to today, three decades later, life itself teaches you a lot more, which you can now translate onto the screen,” Sheeba added.

During her tenure as an actress, Sheeba has worked with some of the biggest stars. Sharing her experience, Sheeba admitted that it is hard to recall just one incident that stood out for her.

“There were always pranks, laughter, long conversations, dinners, and lunches. For instance, Salman Khan and I would often share food. He liked my food, I liked his, so we ended up exchanging our tiffins quite often,” she recalled.

When asked about the most challenging moment for her as an actor, she shared an incident during the filming of “Ghat”.

Sheeba said: “I had a scene in the middle of the night at a bus stop where some goons tease us. My husband, Akashdeep, was directing, and he just left us to react instinctively. What came out was raw, real, and very emotional. Watching actors like Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, and even Irrfan Khan, who was introduced in that film, was an experience in itself.”