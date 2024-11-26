Maharashtra

Shiv Sena Leaders Meet Ajit Pawar’s NCP Faction to Discuss Support for Eknath Shinde as CM

This move comes amid ongoing political uncertainty and speculation over the next steps in Maharashtra’s power dynamics.

Safiya Begum26 November 2024 - 18:40
In a significant political development in Maharashtra, leaders from the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena have reportedly approached the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction to seek backing for Shinde’s continuation as the Chief Minister of the state.

Sources informed ABP News that representatives from both factions held a meeting for over an hour on Monday, where discussions centered around government formation in Maharashtra and the potential support for Shinde in his bid to retain the CM’s position.

Safiya Begum26 November 2024 - 18:40

