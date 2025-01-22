Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams BJP Government Over Akshay Shinde’s Fake Encounter

Mumbai: In a strongly worded editorial in its mouthpiece Saamna, Shiv Sena (UBT) condemned the BJP-led Mahayuti government for the killing of Akshay Shinde in what the Bombay High Court described as a fake encounter.

The editorial alleges that the death of Akshay Shinde, the key accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was politically motivated, timed just before the state Assembly elections to create a favorable atmosphere for the ruling parties.

Court’s Observations and Shiv Sena’s Allegations

The Bombay High Court recently observed that the inquiry report backed claims that Akshay Shinde was killed in a fake encounter, contradicting the state’s official narrative.

Shiv Sena (UBT) accused the BJP and Shiv Sena (led by Eknath Shinde) of turning the incident into a political spectacle to garner public support ahead of the Assembly elections.

The editorial claims that after Shinde’s death, BJP leaders Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were seen celebrating with firecrackers, and posters with Fadnavis holding a gun were plastered across the state, reinforcing the narrative of “justice” served by the government.

A Fake Encounter and Political Gain

Shiv Sena(UBT) further criticized the police for not taking the necessary action against the perpetrators of Shinde’s death. The editorial called for accountability from Thane’s police commissioner, Thane Guardian Minister, and the state’s Home Minister, claiming the murder couldn’t have happened without their consent.

The party emphasized that instead of resorting to a fake encounter, Akshay Shinde’s case should have been fast-tracked to ensure swift justice, as is often expected in high-profile cases.

Highlighting the discrepancy in handling different cases, the editorial pointed to the brutal rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Kalyan by Vishal Gawli, where the public demanded Gawli’s encounter, similar to that of Shinde.

However, with elections over, there was little interest from the authorities to take swift action against Gawli, illustrating what the editorial claims is the political motivation behind selective encounters.

Court Exposes Lies and Corruption

Shiv Sena(UBT) also expressed satisfaction with the High Court’s judgment exposing the lies of the state’s Home Minister and the police. The party particularly took issue with Sanjay Shinde, a police officer involved in the fake encounter, claiming he had ties with the notorious Dawood Ibrahim gang and had been known for assisting criminals in exchange for money.

The editorial called for a thorough investigation into his activities and accused him of abusing his position in the police department for personal gain.

The Badlapur Sexual Assault Case

The Badlapur sexual assault case, which made national headlines, was a catalyst for the controversy surrounding Akshay Shinde’s encounter. The case involved the rape of a young girl in a school, with the institution’s management initially attempting to suppress the case.

Public outcry and protests forced the police to register the case and later arrest Akshay Shinde. Shiv Sena (UBT) argues that the case could have been tried through regular legal channels, but the police chose to resort to extra-judicial measures for political gain.

Calls for Accountability

The editorial ends by questioning why the attackers who killed Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh were not subjected to similar encounters if the state government was so committed to dispensing justice swiftly. Shiv Sena(UBT) continues to push for accountability from both the police and political leaders involved in such controversial decisions.

In conclusion, Shiv Sena(UBT) maintains that the fake encounter of Akshay Shinde was orchestrated for political gain, especially during the run-up to the state Assembly elections.

The party is calling for a thorough investigation into the actions of the police officers and political leaders involved in the case. The editorial suggests that such incidents are a symptom of a broader problem of corruption and political opportunism, undermining the rule of law in the state.

This explosive editorial continues to fuel the political debate in Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena(UBT) demanding that justice be served for all victims, irrespective of political calculations.