Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav not to campaign for Congress or AAP: Here Are the Details

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has decided to adopt a neutral stance in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections. According to senior party MP Sanjay Raut, Thackeray will not campaign for either the Congress or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), despite both being allies in the INDIA bloc.

Neutrality in the INDIA Bloc

Raut clarified that while the Shiv Sena (UBT) considers both the Congress and AAP as friends, the party has chosen to stay out of the electoral fray in Delhi. Speaking to the media, Raut stated, “We are not going anywhere for campaigning. We are neutral.”

The decision underscores Shiv Sena (UBT)’s approach to maintaining focus on its core issues in Maharashtra, while steering clear of direct involvement in other states’ elections, even if the contest involves alliance partners.

Political Dynamics in the Delhi Assembly Polls

The Delhi assembly elections, scheduled for February 5, are shaping up to be a high-stakes triangular contest among the AAP, Congress, and BJP. With Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal seeking a third consecutive term, the AAP is aiming to replicate its 2020 success when it won 62 out of 70 seats.

While the Shiv Sena (UBT) has chosen neutrality, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction has aligned itself with the BJP, further emphasizing the divided loyalties within the Sena factions.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) have publicly extended their support to the AAP in its bid for re-election.

The Role of INDIA Bloc Alliances

The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties, was formed to challenge the dominance of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the national level. However, differences among member parties, particularly in state-level contests, continue to emerge.

Sanjay Raut highlighted that the decision to remain neutral aligns with Shiv Sena (UBT)’s long-term strategy. “We respect the INDIA bloc’s spirit but won’t interfere in state elections where we do not have a direct stake,” he added.

Implications for AAP and Congress

The neutral stance of Shiv Sena (UBT) could have minor implications for both the AAP and Congress, as neither will benefit from the influence of Uddhav Thackeray’s campaign efforts.

However, the major focus remains on AAP’s ability to retain its hold in Delhi, especially with BJP ramping up its campaign efforts and Congress attempting to regain lost ground.

Kejriwal’s Road to a Third Term

The AAP’s dominance in Delhi has remained largely uncontested in recent years. Kejriwal’s administration has been credited with significant improvements in education, healthcare, and public infrastructure.

However, the BJP has accused the AAP government of corruption and inefficiency, setting the stage for a heated contest.