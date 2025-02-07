Shivakumar Slams US for ‘Shackling’ Indian Deportees: What’s the Real Story Behind It?

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar on Friday strongly condemned the “shackling” of Indian deportees by the United States, calling it an “insult to humanity.” Speaking to the media in Kanakapura, Shivakumar emphasized that while individuals residing illegally in another country must face legal consequences, shackling them like criminals is unacceptable.

Shivakumar’s Stance on Deportations and Human Rights

Shivakumar’s remarks came after reports surfaced about the inhumane treatment of Indian deportees being shackled by US authorities. He described the act as degrading and called for a respectful treatment of individuals, regardless of their immigration status.

While addressing the issue, Shivakumar made it clear that deportation must follow due process of law but emphasized that the treatment of individuals should never compromise their dignity.

State Budget and Guarantee Schemes: Shivakumar Dismisses Claims of Economic Burden

Shivakumar also responded to questions regarding the state Budget preparations, especially amid the government’s guarantee schemes. He dismissed claims that these schemes would create a financial burden on the state’s economy. “These schemes empower people and relieve financial strain,” he stated.

The Deputy CM highlighted that the government has allocated Rs 250 crore per sector to strengthen the economy, with a total of Rs 56,000 crore dedicated to these programs. He assured that the benefits of these schemes would reach all sections of society.

Criticism of Union Budget and Commitments for Bengaluru’s Water Supply

In response to criticism of the Union Budget, Shivakumar remarked that the budget “has nothing” for Karnataka. He emphasized the state government’s ongoing efforts to address the water crisis, particularly in Bengaluru.

Shivakumar proudly mentioned that since taking office, he approved an additional 6 TMC of water for the city, marking a significant milestone. He also highlighted the restart of the stalled Cauvery Phase 5 water project and reassured that the Ettinahole project would deliver water to Tumakuru by the end of the year.

Response to Deve Gowda’s Statement and BJP Claims

When asked about former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda’s statement regarding ensuring water supply to Bengaluru, Shivakumar responded by noting the government’s concrete steps in this direction. He also reminded that political commitment and actions were essential, not just rhetoric.

Addressing BJP leader R. Ashoka’s claim that Karnataka would see a change in CM by November, Shivakumar laughed off the statement, expressing his amusement at Ashoka’s newfound interest in astrology. He jokingly added that he would consult Ashoka if he had time.

Bengaluru’s Second Airport Plans and State Funding Issues

Regarding the discussions on Bengaluru’s second airport, Shivakumar clarified that the agreement for Kempegowda International Airport prohibits the launch of a second airport before 2034. However, he assured that preparations are underway, with proposed sites in the southern and northeastern parts of Karnataka.

Shivakumar also responded to Union Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy’s remarks about Karnataka ministers not consulting him on state funding issues, stating that the state has already met with the Prime Minister, Union Finance Minister, and relevant ministers.

In conclusion, Shivakumar stressed that if Kumaraswamy truly cared about Karnataka, he should focus on pressuring the central government to allocate funds for the state.