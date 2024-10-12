Shocking Incident in Hyderabad: Woman Found Unconscious and Naked on Road

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a young woman was found lying naked on the roadside near Lotus Pond in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. The woman appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Local residents spotted her and immediately alerted the police.

Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the woman in an unconscious state and transported her to a hospital via a 108 ambulance. Authorities suspect that the woman, believed to be around 30 years old, may have been sexually assaulted and left on the road.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the full details of the incident. The identity of the woman is yet to be confirmed as the investigation continues.