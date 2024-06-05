Shocking Incident in Meerut: Man Shot Dead at Public Swimming Pool

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: A horrifying CCTV video has surfaced on social media, capturing a man being shot at a public swimming pool in Meerut’s Lohianagar area. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Arshad, was enjoying a swim with children when he was brutally attacked in broad daylight.

The incident occurred at the Bhadana swimming pool, two days after a dispute between Arshad and the accused, Bilal and Danish. Both suspects are currently absconding. The shocking event has left the local community in a state of shock and disbelief.

Arshad, the son of Amir Ahmed from Jai Nagar, was targeted while swimming, causing panic among the people present at the scene. Eyewitnesses reported a chaotic atmosphere as the gunshot rang out, leading to immediate fear and confusion.

Local police have launched an investigation to determine the motive behind the crime and are actively searching for Bilal and Danish. Preliminary reports suggest that the recent altercation between Arshad and the accused may be connected to the fatal shooting.

Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects to come forward. Further details on the investigation are awaited as the police continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

This incident highlights the urgent need for enhanced security measures at public recreational facilities and underscores the importance of resolving conflicts through peaceful means.