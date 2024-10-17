Shocking Video Exposes Reena Devi Mixing Urine in Family’s Food for 8 Years

In a disturbing case from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a domestic worker named Reena Devi has been arrested for allegedly contaminating the food she prepared for her employer’s family by mixing it with urine. Reena had been working for the family for over eight years and was treated as a trusted member.

The shocking revelation came to light when the family installed a hidden camera in the kitchen after suspecting that some items were going missing. To their horror, they discovered footage showing Reena urinating into a bowl and using it to knead dough for making rotis and other dishes.

For several months, the family had been frequently visiting the hospital, suffering from liver infections. Despite being advised by doctors to maintain good hygiene and consume clean food, they could not pinpoint the exact cause of their recurring health issues until the video footage was uncovered.

The police have since arrested Reena Devi, and the family is now recovering from the trauma of the incident. This case serves as a reminder to remain vigilant about the food we consume, and the people entrusted to prepare it.