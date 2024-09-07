Shocking Video of Momo Seller Sparks Outrage

Jabalpur: A disturbing video from Jabalpur district in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing a momo seller, Rajkumar Goswami, kneading dough with his feet. The video, captured at his shop ‘Khatto Shyam’ in the Brgi area, has sparked outrage among local residents.

Following the video’s release, local youth in Brgi lodged a complaint with the village head. In response, the police swiftly arrested Rajkumar Goswami and his accomplice, Sachin Goswami.

The shop, located in front of the Brgi sub-tehsil office, was a popular spot for momo enthusiasts. The video depicting Rajkumar in his underwear, kneading dough with his feet, has drawn severe criticism from customers and social media users. The police have initiated legal proceedings against the suspects.