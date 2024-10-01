Shortage of Doctors at Achyutapuram Government Hospital Causes Distress Among Patients

In a concerning development, the Achyutapuram Government Hospital in Anakapalli district is facing a significant shortage of doctors, leaving patients in distress. Despite being 9:30 AM, many patients reported the absence of medical staff, causing delays in treatment and care.

Patients seeking medical assistance expressed their frustrations, stating that the lack of doctors has made their visit to the hospital challenging and uncomfortable. The situation raises serious concerns about the hospital’s ability to provide adequate healthcare services to the community.

In a concerning development, the Achyutapuram Government Hospital in Anakapalli district is facing a significant shortage of doctors, leaving patients in distress.pic.twitter.com/igQG9gZG8h — The Munsif Daily (@munsifdigital) October 1, 2024

Local authorities have been urged to address the doctor shortage and ensure that patients receive the necessary medical attention promptly.