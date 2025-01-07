Should Canada Merge with the US? Trump Proposes Shocking Plan After Justin Trudeau’s Exit

US President-elect Donald Trump wasted no time responding to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s surprise resignation announcement, reiterating his long-standing suggestion that Canada should merge with the United States as the “51st state.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed his belief that many Canadians would be open to the idea, citing the economic benefits such a merger would bring. He pointed to the elimination of trade deficits and subsidies that Canada relies on to remain financially stable. “The United States can no longer suffer the massive trade deficits and subsidies that Canada needs to stay afloat. Justin Trudeau knew this, and resigned,” Trump wrote. He also claimed that joining the US would lead to lowered taxes, removed tariffs, and better security for Canada against global threats, such as Russia and China. “Together, what a great nation it would be!!!” Trump exclaimed.

Previous Suggestions and Criticism of Canada’s Economic Policies

This is not the first time that Trump has floated the idea of Canada merging with the US. In a past meeting at his Mar-a-Lago resort with Trudeau, Trump proposed that if Canada’s economy were to falter under US tariffs, the country could potentially join the US, with Trudeau taking on the role of “governor.” Trudeau, at the time, expressed concerns about how such tariffs would negatively impact Canada’s economy.

Trump’s comments also reflect his ongoing criticism of Canada’s political and economic policies, particularly in the areas of trade and migration. In December 2024, Trump humorously suggested that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky could run for Prime Minister or even become Canada’s “governor.” Trump has long been critical of Canada’s trade practices, accusing the country of maintaining an unfair trade imbalance with the US and mishandling migration issues.

Trudeau’s Resignation and Its Aftermath

Trudeau’s resignation marks the end of his nearly decade-long tenure as Prime Minister of Canada. His decision to step down comes after months of declining poll numbers and internal division within his Liberal Party. Trudeau announced that he would leave office once a new leader is chosen, with his resignation taking effect as a caretaker Prime Minister in the interim.

While Trump’s suggestion that Canada should merge with the US may come across as humorous or satirical, it touches on broader criticisms of Canada’s political and economic struggles. The remark reflects Trump’s ongoing dissatisfaction with Canada’s trade policies and his view that these difficulties could push Canada to reconsider its relationship with the United States.

Trump’s comments also come in the wake of his previous threats to impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports if those nations failed to take stronger action to curb migration and fight the fentanyl crisis. His latest remarks on Trudeau’s resignation suggest that the US may view Canada’s economic and political challenges as an opportunity to push for deeper integration with its northern neighbor.