Shri D. Sridhar Babu Inaugurates Hyderabad International Jewellery Show – Diwali Edition

Hyderabad: Shri D. Sridhar Babu, the Hon’ble Minister for Information Technology, Electronics, Communications, Industries & Commerce of the Government of Telangana, inaugurated the Hyderabad International Jewellery Show (HIJS) – Diwali Edition at the HITEX Exhibition Centre today.

The event, supported by leading jewellery associations from South India, aims to celebrate the rich heritage and craftsmanship of the jewellery industry.

During the inauguration, Minister Sridhar Babu announced the government’s plans to establish a Jewellery Park in Hyderabad, which is expected to boost the local economy and create numerous job opportunities in the sector.

The HIJS is taking place from October 18 to 20, 2024, and features over 150 exhibitors showcasing more than 350 jewellery booths. Visitors can explore a stunning variety of over 20 lakh jewellery designs, making it a must-visit event for jewellery enthusiasts and industry professionals alike.

The exhibition is expected to attract over 10,000 trade visitors over the next three days, providing a platform for networking, business opportunities, and showcasing the latest trends in the jewellery market.

The event reflects Telangana’s commitment to promoting the jewellery industry and enhancing its presence on both national and international stages.