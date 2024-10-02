Shruti Haasan and Anam Mirza Dazzle at Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024

Hyderabad: Actress Shruti Haasan and renowned personality Anam Mirza made a stunning appearance at the prestigious Race2win.com Deccan Derby 2024, held at The Hyderabad Race Club in Malakpet on Wednesday.

Both celebrities embraced the spirit of the event, showcasing their fashionable ensembles amid the excitement of the horse racing extravaganza. The Deccan Derby not only featured thrilling races but also served as a platform for high-profile attendees to indulge in the fusion of fashion and sport.

Their presence added to the glamour of the event, making it a memorable occasion for all guests and participants. The Race2win.com Deccan Derby continues to attract celebrities and fashion enthusiasts, reinforcing its status as a premier event in Hyderabad’s social calendar.