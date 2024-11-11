Sikhs Celebrate 555th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with Colorful Nagar Keertan in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a vibrant and heartfelt celebration of the 555th Prakash Utsav (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Sikhs from Hyderabad and beyond participated in a spectacular Nagar Keertan (Holy Procession) on Monday. The procession, which started from Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, showcased the rich cultural heritage of the Sikh community, including Gatka (Sikh martial arts), Shabad Keertans (holy hymns), and a revered display of the Guru Granth Sahib Ji and Nishan Saheb (religious flags).

The Nagar Keertan, which made its way through prominent locations like Manohar Talkies, Clock Tower, BATA, Patny Circle, and Kingsway, culminated back at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad in the evening. Thousands of devotees joined the procession, offering prayers, sweets, and snacks to passersby along the way. The event was organized by the GSS Prabhandak Committee under the leadership of President S. Baldev Singh Bagga, General Secretary S. Jagmohan Singh, and S. Harpreet Singh Gulati.

Gatka and Shabad Keertans Highlight the Event

One of the key highlights of the Nagar Keertan was the exhilarating display of Gatka, a traditional Sikh martial art. Youths from the Kalgidhar Dashmesh Jatha and other Gatka Jathas from Punjab and Hyderabad demonstrated their extraordinary skills with blunt weapons, Kirpans (swords), and other tools. Their breathtaking performances captivated spectators, who cheered them on as they performed intricate exercises in the streets.

Additionally, the procession featured Shabad Keertans, devotional hymns sung by Keerthani Jathas, spreading the divine message of Guru Nanak Ji. The procession also included a decorated vehicle displaying the life and teachings of Guru Nanak, illuminated by an LED screen.

Vishaal Deewan (Mass Congregation) at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally

The grand finale of the Prakash Utsav celebrations will take place on November 15, 2024, with the Vishaal Deewan (mass congregation) at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM. An estimated 25,000 to 30,000 Sikh devotees and people of other faiths are expected to gather at the event, where reputed Ragi Jathas (religious preachers) from across India will recite Gurbani Keertans (holy hymns) and share the teachings of Guru Nanak Ji.

Notable Ragi Jathas participating in the event include Bhai Lakhwinder Singhji from Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple Amritsar, Bhai Amarjeet Singh from Patiala, Bhai Hari Singh, Bhai Charanjeet Singh, and Bhai Harwinder Singh. These spiritual leaders will elaborate on Guru Nanak Ji’s core principles of peace, equality, and humanity.

Following the mass congregation, Guru Ka Langar (free community kitchen) will be served to all attendees, embodying Guru Nanak Ji’s message of service and equality.

Night Keertan Darbar on November 14

On the eve of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birthday, a Night Keertan Darbar will be held on November 14, 2024, from 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad. The event will feature the same renowned Ragi Jathas, who will sing Gurbani Keertans and share the wisdom of Guru Nanak Ji. The public is invited to join the spiritual evening, which promises to be a night of devotion and reflection.

Conclusion

The celebrations for the 555th Prakash Utsav of Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Hyderabad are a testament to the vibrant Sikh community and the timeless teachings of Guru Nanak Ji. With events like the Nagar Keertan, Vishaal Deewan, and Night Keertan Darbar, the Sikh community in Hyderabad is ensuring that the spirit of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s message of peace, love, and service continues to inspire future generations.

Key Details:

Vishaal Deewan : November 15, 2024, at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM

: November 15, 2024, at Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM Night Keertan Darbar : November 14, 2024, at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM

: November 14, 2024, at Gurudwara Saheb Secunderabad, 7:30 PM to 10:30 PM Contact Information: 9848044445

