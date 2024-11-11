Hyderabad Issues Prohibitory Orders Around Secretariat, Limits Public Gatherings and Protests

Hyderabad City Police has issued prohibitory orders around the Secretariat, banning public gatherings, protests, and rallies within a 500-meter radius. Peaceful protests are allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk. Violators will face legal action.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, C.V. Anand, IPS, has imposed prohibitory orders in and around the Secretariat area to maintain public peace and order. The orders, which came into effect following a notification issued on November 11, 2024, restrict public gatherings, processions, dharna, rallies, and public meetings within a 500-meter radius of the Secretariat.

Key Details of the Prohibitory Orders

No Gatherings or Protests : Any gathering of five or more persons is prohibited within the specified area around the Secretariat. This includes processions , dharna , rallies , and any form of public meeting or protest.

: Any gathering of is prohibited within the specified area around the Secretariat. This includes , , , and any form of public meeting or protest. Restrictions on Speech and Displays : The order also bans the making of speeches, gestures, or displaying pictures, symbols, placards, flags, or electronic messages that may disrupt public order in the vicinity.

: The order also bans the making of speeches, gestures, or displaying pictures, symbols, placards, flags, or electronic messages that may disrupt public order in the vicinity. Penalties for Violations: Individuals or groups violating the prohibitory orders will be subject to legal action and prosecution.

Designated Areas for Protests

While the prohibitory orders restrict gatherings near the Secretariat, peaceful protests and dharna are permitted at the Indira Park Dharna Chowk. No protests or demonstrations will be allowed elsewhere in Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Exemptions from the Prohibitory Orders

The following activities and groups are exempted from the prohibitory orders:

Police officers (including Home Guards and SPOs) on duty.

on duty. Military personnel on duty.

on duty. Bonafide funeral processions and other permitted processions , religious activities , or festivals .

and other permitted , , or . Flying Squad of the Education Department .

of the . Individuals or groups exempted by the competent authority.

Ensuring Public Safety and Order

The Hyderabad City Police has called on the public to adhere to these orders to avoid any disturbances or conflicts. The move comes as part of the authorities’ continued efforts to ensure safety, peace, and the smooth functioning of government activities, especially in sensitive areas like the Secretariat.

Conclusion

The prohibitory orders are in place to curb public disturbances and ensure law and order around key government institutions. While the public’s right to protest is respected, the authorities have stressed that such activities should be confined to designated locations to prevent any disruption to daily life.