CM Revanth Reddy Celebrates National Education Day, Honors Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Legacy and Contributions to Minorities

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently marked National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day at Ravindra Bharathi in Hyderabad, honoring the legacy of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India’s first Minister of Education, on his birth anniversary. The event was organized to celebrate Azad’s pivotal role in shaping the nation’s education system and promoting minority welfare.

CM Revanth Reddy Emphasizes Unity and Development for All Communities

Speaking at the event, CM Revanth Reddy emphasized that the Telangana government views the state’s Hindu and Muslim communities as equal partners in progress. “The development of Telangana is a collective effort. We are committed to ensuring equal opportunities in education, healthcare, and employment for all, regardless of their community,” said Reddy.

The Chief Minister also reiterated his commitment to fostering social harmony and ensuring that divisive politics, particularly those attempting to create rifts between Hindus and Muslims, would not be allowed to undermine the state’s progress. He stressed that unity and cooperation between communities are key to Telangana’s growth and prosperity.

Paying Tribute to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s Contributions

The event began with CM Revanth Reddy paying tribute to the portrait of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for his monumental contributions to modern education in India. The CM highlighted Azad’s role in laying the foundation for the country’s educational framework during his tenure as the Education Minister under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Maulana Azad was instrumental in shaping India’s education policy. His vision laid the groundwork for India’s future, ensuring that education became a tool for empowerment for all citizens,” CM Reddy remarked, acknowledging Azad’s pivotal influence on the development of the country’s educational system.

Launch of Integrated Command Center for Minority Welfare

As part of the event, CM Revanth Reddy launched the Integrated Command Center developed by the Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGMREIS). This new facility is aimed at streamlining the delivery of educational services and welfare schemes for minorities in the state.

The Chief Minister also presented the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Awards and Makhdum Awards for 2019-2024, which recognized individuals for their outstanding contributions to education, social welfare, and the promotion of minority rights. Additionally, 21 prominent personalities were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards for their lifelong dedication to public service.

Key Guests and Participants at the Event

The ceremony was attended by several dignitaries, including:

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

Government Advisor Mohd Ali Shabbir

MP Anil Kumar Yadav

MLC Amer Ali Khan

Former MP V. Hanumanth Rao

TGMREIS President Faheem Qureshi

Telangana Urdu Academy President Taher Bin Ahmed

Food Corporation Chairman Faheem

and other political leaders and senior officials.

Telangana’s Focus on Minorities and Education

Under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, Telangana continues to prioritize the welfare of minority communities, with significant investments in education, healthcare, and employment opportunities. The launch of TGMREIS’s new command center is part of the state’s broader strategy to enhance the educational prospects of minority students and ensure they have access to quality resources.

The state has been actively working to bridge gaps in educational access for marginalized groups and has taken several steps to improve the lives of the less privileged through targeted welfare programs.

Conclusion

In his address, CM Revanth Reddy reinforced that the Telangana government is committed to creating an inclusive society where everyone, irrespective of religion or community, can thrive. By honoring Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s contributions to education and minority welfare, the state reaffirms its dedication to the values of unity, empowerment, and social progress.