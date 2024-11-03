Simi Garewal Stands by Abhishek Bachchan Amidst Affair Speculations with Nimrat Kaur

New Delhi: In the midst of swirling rumors regarding an alleged affair between Abhishek Bachchan and his “Dasvi” co-star Nimrat Kaur, veteran actress and talk show host Simi Garewal has stepped forward to defend the Bachchan family.

As speculation intensifies, particularly surrounding reports of a feud involving Aishwarya Rai, Garewal’s support for Abhishek has become a focal point in the media narrative.

Garewal, known for her longstanding relationship with the Bachchan family, recently reshared an old clip from her acclaimed show “Rendezvous with Simi Garewal.” In the video, recorded in 2003, Abhishek discusses his views on commitment and loyalty in relationships. He states, “Call me old-fashioned, but I have nothing against being frivolous… But if you have committed to somebody on whatever level, then abide by that commitment; otherwise, don’t make it.”

He further emphasizes the importance of loyalty, stating, “As a man, if you commit to a woman, you should be loyal to her. Men are usually accused of being very disloyal; I have never been able to understand that, and I don’t agree with it. It disgusts me.”

Garewal has been vocal on social media, recently slamming an unfounded post suggesting that Amitabh Bachchan ignored Aishwarya Rai while supporting his daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She criticized the video’s claims, saying, “You people don’t know ANYTHING. Stop it.”

Adding to the buzz, Aishwarya Rai celebrated her 51st birthday on November 1, but the Bachchan family’s lack of public birthday wishes for her, particularly from Abhishek, has drawn attention and speculation from fans. Earlier in July, Aishwarya was spotted attending Anant Ambani’s wedding with their daughter, Aaradhya, while the rest of the Bachchan family attended the event together, further fueling rumors of marital issues.

As the media continues to scrutinize the family, Garewal’s defense highlights the complexities of public life and the importance of understanding the nuances behind family dynamics.