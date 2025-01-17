Singapore President arrives in Bhubaneswar on a two-day: Here Are the Details

Bhubaneswar: Tharman Shanmugaratnam, the President of Singapore, arrived in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on Friday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between India and Singapore.

The President’s visit, which marks a significant milestone in the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations, was welcomed by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at the Bhubaneswar Airport.

High-Level Delegation Accompanies President Shanmugaratnam

Accompanying President Shanmugaratnam is a distinguished delegation, including Ministers, business leaders, government officials, and representatives from Singapore’s leading academic institutions.

The visit focuses on expanding collaboration in various sectors, including education, skill development, sustainable energy, and industrial development.

Following his arrival, the President, along with his delegation, traveled to a local hotel, where a series of meetings with Odisha’s officials, including Chief Minister Majhi, are scheduled for later in the day.

These discussions are aimed at exploring new opportunities to further enhance the economic and strategic ties between Singapore and Odisha.

Eight MoUs to be Signed for Cooperation Across Key Sectors

During his visit, President Shanmugaratnam is set to oversee the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) between various Singaporean agencies and the Odisha state government. These agreements will strengthen collaboration in areas such as skill development, sustainable energy, industrial infrastructure, and innovation.

One of the major highlights of this visit is the signing of two MoUs between Singapore’s ITE Education Services (ITEES) and Odisha Skill Development and Technical Education.

The MoUs will focus on expanding technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in Odisha, with a particular emphasis on semiconductor-related skill development.

This partnership aims to improve Odisha’s skill development ecosystem, benefiting the local workforce and enhancing the region’s capacity for future industrial growth.

President’s Visit to World Skill Centre and Other Key Sites

On the first day of his visit, President Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to visit the World Skill Centre at Mancheswar in Bhubaneswar.

The center, which was established with the support of ITEES and funding from the Asian Development Bank, is a key institution in Odisha’s efforts to advance skill training and vocational education. The President’s visit underscores Singapore’s role in supporting Odisha’s growth in education and skills development.

In addition to the focus on education and skills, several other MoUs will be signed on critical areas such as green hydrogen, sustainable energy technologies, and the development of industrial parks and petrochemical investment regions.

These agreements are expected to play a crucial role in shaping Odisha’s future as a hub for industrial development, innovation, and green energy initiatives.

Also Read | Telangana CM Revanth Begins Two-Nation Tour with Singapore: Here Are the Details

Cultural and Industry Visits to Konark and Bharat Biotech

On January 18, President Shanmugaratnam is scheduled to visit some of Odisha’s most iconic landmarks and institutions. His itinerary includes a visit to the Sun Temple in Konark, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its architectural grandeur.

Additionally, the President will visit Bharat Biotech’s vaccine manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, highlighting the growing collaboration between Odisha and Singapore in the field of biotechnology and healthcare.

Singapore to be the First Country Partner for ‘Utkarsh Odisha 2025’

Notably, Singapore will be the first country partner for the upcoming ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025,’ which will be held on January 28-29. The Conclave is a major event aimed at promoting Odisha as a global investment and manufacturing hub.

Singapore’s participation in this prestigious event further cements the growing economic partnership between the two regions.

Strengthening Diplomatic Relations Between India and Singapore

The visit of President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to Odisha is part of his broader state visit to India from January 14 to 18, 2025. This visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Singapore and represents a significant milestone in the evolving ties between the two nations.

The discussions and MoUs signed during this visit are expected to pave the way for deeper collaboration across multiple sectors, contributing to mutual growth and prosperity.