Sinwar’s appointment will not change stance of Hamas in Gaza talks

Beirut: The position of Hamas in the Gaza ceasefire talks will not change after the appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the new political chief of Palestinian movement, Bassam Khalaf, one of the senior members of the movement, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Hamas announced Sinwar as the replacement for assassinated political chief Ismail Haniyeh. White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said that Sinwar has always been the chief decision-maker when it comes to negotiations over the past nine months.

“There will be no change in the negotiations, since the demands of the Palestinian factions are clear, and any agreement that meets these demands will be approved regardless of the identity of the head of the movement’s political office,” Khalaf said.