SIR row: Tejashwi questions ‘opaque’ functioning of Election Commission in Bihar

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commission of India was not functioning transparently and has removed the names of a large number of voters in Bihar.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Tejashwi claimed that while Bihar has not been granted special state status, its democratic rights are being “violated”.

“I am not against revising the voter list,” Tejashwi said, “but I oppose the opaque functioning of the Election Commission. A large number of names have been removed, yet there is no explanation for why.

The Commission is ignoring even the Supreme Court’s advice and trying to evade accountability.” Tejashwi Yadav announced that from August 17, he and his party will launch a Matdata Adhikar Yatra (Voter Rights Yatra), aimed at raising public awareness. The campaign will also address issues such as crime, corruption, and administrative disorder in Bihar.

Leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Dipankar Bhattacharya, are expected to join. The Voter Rights Yatra will cover 23 districts of Bihar and will culminate at Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on September 31. The RJD leader also reiterated that the name of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has two voter EPIC numbers.

“If such irregularities can happen with a senior leader, what must be happening with common citizens?” he asked. However, Deputy Chief Minister Sinha has said that he will file his reply with the Election Commission of India (ECI) by August 14. “I will submit my explanation to the Election Commission regarding the dual EPIC numbers by August 14.

I am not like Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, who just make a hue and cry. I have full faith in democracy and the transparency of the Election Commission,” he said. Tejashwi said the Election Commission must be held accountable and that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar cannot ignore the matter.

He vowed to raise the issue in the Supreme Court, expressing confidence that democracy and the “people’s rights will be protected”. The hearing on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is taking place in the Supreme Court on Tuesday.