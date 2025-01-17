Six Arrested with Drugs Worth ₹1.5 Crore in Siliguri Narcotics Bust

Kolkata: In a significant breakthrough, West Bengal Police, in collaboration with the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Siliguri Police Commissionerate, dismantled a major drug trafficking network operating via the Siliguri corridor.

Six individuals, including three women, were apprehended, and contraband narcotics worth ₹1.5 crore were confiscated during the 12-hour operation that spanned Thursday night to early Friday morning.

Details of the Operation

The joint operation began late Thursday and concluded in the early hours of Friday. Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Singh of the Siliguri Police Commissionerate confirmed the arrests and seizure.

“The arrested individuals intended to smuggle the seized drugs through the Siliguri corridor, a known transit hub for narcotics. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend others involved in the network,” he stated.

The First Raid: Four Arrests, 600 Grams of Brown Sugar Seized

The initial operation occurred shortly after midnight. Four individuals, including one woman, were arrested with 600 grams of high-purity brown sugar. During interrogation, the suspects admitted to sourcing the drugs from Malda district, a notorious hub for narcotics trafficking.

The arrested individuals in this raid have been identified as:

Suchitra Burman

Subhash Burman

Anwar Sheikh

Sayam Sheikh

The Second Raid: Two Women Caught Near Bagdogra Airport

In a follow-up operation early Friday morning, two women were intercepted near the National Highway adjacent to Bagdogra Airport. The authorities recovered 902 grams of similarly pure and high-quality brown sugar.

The two women arrested in the second operation are:

Shahina Begum

Gulbasana Begum

Investigations revealed that these consignments, like the earlier batch, originated from Malda and were destined for distribution through the Siliguri corridor.

Emerging Trends in Narcotics Smuggling

Law enforcement officials noted a disturbing trend: the increasing involvement of women in narcotics trafficking within this region. This development highlights the evolving tactics of drug cartels leveraging unsuspecting demographics to evade detection.

Legal Proceedings and Next Steps

The six suspects will be presented before a district court in Siliguri on Friday afternoon. Authorities plan to request police custody for further interrogation to unravel the full extent of the smuggling network.

Significance of the Siliguri Corridor

The Siliguri corridor, often referred to as the “Chicken’s Neck,” is a critical gateway connecting northeastern India with the rest of the country. Its strategic location makes it a prime target for illegal activities, including narcotics smuggling.