Six Dead, over 70 Injured in Stampede at Goa Temple Festival; PM Modi, CM Sawant Announce Probe and Support

Panaji: A tragic stampede during the annual temple festival at Sree Lairai Devi Temple in Shirgao village, North Goa, claimed six lives, including two women, and left over 70 others injured in the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred around 3 am as tens of thousands of devotees gathered for the “Lairai Zatra” festival.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow and offered full support to the victims and their families.

Overcrowding on Slope Sparked the Tragedy

According to Director General of Police Alok Kumar, the stampede began when some devotees standing on a slope lost balance, causing others to tumble over them.

“Around 30,000 to 40,000 people had gathered. About 40 to 50 people fell at the same spot on the slope, triggering the stampede. The incident was localized but tragic,” he said.

Thousands of devotees from Goa, Maharashtra, and Karnataka attend the event every year, which marks a significant spiritual occasion in the region.

Emergency Response Activated

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that approximately 80 people were injured, with 13 admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMC) — five of them in critical condition on ventilator support.

Others were treated at Asilo Hospital (Mapusa) and community health centres in Bicholim and Sankhali.

The state activated its 108 ambulance service, dispatching five ambulances to the site and stationing three at North Goa District Hospital. The emergency helpline 104 is operational and receiving distress calls, with the minister personally monitoring the situation.

PM Modi, CM Sawant React

In a post on X, PM Modi said,

“Anguished by the stampede in Goa. My thoughts are with the families of the deceased. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

CM Sawant, after visiting the injured, stated,

“I have asked for a detailed inquiry into the incident. We will make the report public. Measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not recur at any temple festivals in Goa.”

He also confirmed that he had spoken with the Prime Minister, who assured all possible assistance from the Centre.

Political Reactions and Demands

While the Goa BJP unit confirmed that the Prime Minister’s Office is closely monitoring the situation, opposition parties launched criticism against the administration:

Congress extended condolences and urged the government to ensure safety for the remaining four days of the festival.

extended condolences and urged the government to ensure safety for the remaining four days of the festival. All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) alleged negligence by the police , demanding a formal commission of inquiry and immediate ex-gratia compensation for victims.

alleged , demanding a formal commission of inquiry and immediate for victims. Goa Forward Party (GFP) leader Vijai Sardesai condemned the incident as a failure of governance, demanding Rs 1 crore compensation for each deceased family and substantial support for the injured.

Ongoing Celebrations to Be Reviewed

Congress leader Amarnath Panjikar urged authorities to coordinate with the Devasthan Committee for safer continuation of the remaining festival days and ensure crowd management systems are strengthened.

The tragedy has brought into sharp focus the need for better crowd control and emergency preparedness at large religious gatherings in the state.

Would you like this article summarized for social media or converted into a video script as well?