Six killed in truck-DCM van collision in Andhra

Vijayawada: Six persons were killed in a collision between a container truck and a DCM van in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred near Sitanapalli of Kruthivennu mandal. The deceased include drivers of both vehicles.

The container truck, which was on its way to Bhimavaram from Puducherry collided with a DCM van coming from the opposite direction.

A police officer said the container driver tried to avoid hitting a tractor loaded with wood logs and rammed into the DCM van.

Five persons died on the spot while one succumbed at the hospital. Five of the deceased were residents of Tallarevu in the Konaseema district.

At least 10 people were travelling in the DCM van and were heading for fishing The injured were shifted to the Government Hospital, Machilipatnam. The bodies were also brought to the hospital for autopsy.

State Minister Kollu Ravindra expressed grief over the accident. He directed the officials concerned to ensure the best treatment for the injured.