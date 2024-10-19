Six teams have finished Indian Oil Race Across India 2.0

New Delhi: India’s longest cycling race the Indian Oil Race Across India 2.0, organised by Tigerman Sports Pvt. Ltd., culminates at Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu, covering a distance of 3758 kms.

As per the latest update, six teams have finished the race while other 14 teams are still on the course of completion.

Two teams – JNARDDC and ANK Seals Tigers, have completed the race on October 16 with a time difference of almost two hours.

At 1st position, JNARDDC took just 6 days 10 hrs 35 min to complete the race whereas ANK Seals Tigers completed it in 6 days 12 hrs 48 min at 2nd position. These both teams were a team of 4 riders.

On October 17, i.e. the 8th day of the race, an international team of 4 named The Tuskers from Kenya, finished the race in 7 days 4 hrs 32 min at the 3rd position.

On October 18, Dr. Amit Samarth completed the race at 1st position in solo category. Team Sahyadri Tigers finished the race leading in team of 2 category followed by Team HCG, a team of 4.

International Solo Team Poland’s Krzysztof Fechner who was near Madurai and Team Race to Vision (a team of 2 having visually challenged para-athletes) who were near Salem, are likely to reach the finish line on October 19 early morning.

They are followed by solo riders Deepak Amin, Nikhil Kacheshwar (near Chikkaballapur), Vishnu Todkar and Naveen Solanki (near Anantapur). There are 2 riders between Hyderabad to Anantapur while rest of the riders are yet to reach Hyderabad.

Four solo riders Dr. Siddarth Verma, Nikhil Bahekar, Amit Kamble and Sudeepto Ghosh were declared DNF (Did Not Finish) due to injury.

In the 2nd edition of this race, total 22 teams participated in 3 different categories i.e. Solo, Team of 2 and Team of 4 riders. The race was flagged off from Srinagar on October 10.