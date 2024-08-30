SKIMS Srinagar commissions state-of-the-art Integrated Anesthesia workstation

Srinagar : Kashmir’s biggest tertiary care hospital, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Science (SKIMS) Srinagar commissioned a state-of-the-art Integrated Anesthesia workstation worth Rs 10.5 Crore on Friday.

SKIMS Director Prof. Mohammad Ashraf Ganie commissioned the twenty units of the state-of-the-Art, Integrated Anesthesia workstation in the Department of Anesthesia at SKIMS.

Among others, HoDs (Head of the Departments) of different departments including HOD, Anaesthesiology, Dr. Showkat Ahmad Gurcoo, HOD Critical Care Medicine Dr. Mohammad Akbar Shah, HOD Bioengineering Radiophysics Dr. Muheebul Haq and other faculty members of the concerned departments were present during the commissioning of the workstation.

Ganie observed that the endeavour of the administration of the Institute is to provide best facilities to its patients.

He said that the administration is committed to make every department of SKIMS sufficient in terms of facilities available and maintained that the aim is to provide efficient and quality service .

“Today the equipment commissioned marks a good beginning and these equipments will go a long way in enhancing quality patient care at SKIMS”, he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the department of Anaesthesiology and Critical Care is one of the largest departments at SKIMS.

The department at present has 13 Consultants, 13 Senior Residents, 25 Post Graduate Students (MD), 3 Junior Residents and other supporting staff.

The department provides specialized tertiary care to all the patients coming from different regions of the Union Territory.