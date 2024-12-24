Smriti Mandhana Moves Closer to Top Spot in ICC ODI and T20I Batting Rankings

Dubai: Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana has strengthened her position in the ICC Women’s Player Rankings, climbing closer to the top spot in both the ODI and T20I batting categories.

Following strong performances against the West Indies in both formats, the left-handed batter now sits at second place in both rankings, showcasing her consistent form and dominance in international cricket.

Mandhana’s Stellar Performances Propel Her Up the Rankings

According to the latest ICC rankings update released on Tuesday, Smriti Mandhana has continued her excellent run with the bat, earning her second-place position in both the ODI and T20I rankings. In the ODI rankings, Mandhana’s rating of 739 is just behind South Africa’s Laura Wolvaardt, who leads with a rating of 773. In the T20I rankings, Mandhana’s rating of 753 is narrowly surpassed by Australia’s Beth Mooney, who sits at the top with 757 points.

Mandhana’s rise in the rankings comes after a series of impressive performances against the West Indies. In the two T20Is played this week, Mandhana scored 62 off 41 balls and 77 off 47 balls, completing a hat-trick of half-centuries against the West Indies. Her consistent form continued into the ODI series, where she scored a brilliant 91 off 102 balls in the first ODI in Vadodara. This marks her fifth consecutive international innings in which she has scored more than 50 runs, cementing her place as one of the top batters in women’s cricket.

West Indies’ Hayley Matthews Climbs the T20I Rankings

In the same T20I series, West Indies’ Hayley Matthews also enjoyed a strong run with the bat, scoring 85 not out off 47 balls and 22 off 17 balls. Matthews’ stellar performances have seen her climb two spots in the ICC Women’s T20I Batting Rankings, now sharing the third position with Australia’s Tahlia McGrath, both having 748 rating points.

Other Notable Movements in ICC Women’s Rankings

Apart from Mandhana, several other Indian players have seen improvements in the rankings following their recent performances. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 34 in the first ODI, has jumped three spots to equal tenth in the ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings, now tied with England’s Tammy Beaumont, both having 631 rating points. This marks a significant achievement for Kaur, who continues to lead from the front for India.

In the ODI rankings, Australian opener Alyssa Healy also saw a boost, moving up two places to eighth following her scores of 39 and 34 in the series against New Zealand. Healy now has a rating of 640.

Annabel Sutherland’s Career-Best Rankings

Australia’s all-rounder Annabel Sutherland, whose match-winning performances in the ICC Women’s Championship series against New Zealand earned her the Player of the Series award, has also made significant strides in the rankings. Sutherland, who scored 105 not out and 42 in the two ODIs, has risen 11 places to 18th in the ODI Batting Rankings.

Additionally, her impressive bowling performance in the third ODI, where she took 3 wickets for 39 runs, has helped her jump three spots to 17th in the Bowling Rankings. Furthermore, Sutherland’s all-round contributions have propelled her to seventh in the ICC Women’s All-Rounder Rankings, up from ninth.

Renuka Singh Thakur Breaks into Top 20 in ODI Bowling Rankings

On the bowling front, India’s fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has made her way into the top 20 of the ICC Women’s ODI Bowling Rankings for the first time in her career. Thakur’s exceptional performance, which included a match-winning 5 wickets for 29 runs, has helped her rise up the ranks. She now sits among the top 20 bowlers in women’s international cricket, highlighting her growing influence in the Indian team’s bowling attack.

Key Rankings Movements for Other Bowlers

There have been several other notable movements in the ICC Women’s Bowling Rankings. Australia’s pacer Kim Garth has risen four spots to 13th after taking three wickets in two matches against New Zealand. In addition, leg-spinners Amelia Kerr from New Zealand and Alana King from Australia have both made significant gains in the rankings. Kerr has moved up one place to 11th, while King has climbed two places to 12th.

India’s Rising Stars and the Global Growth of Women’s Cricket

The latest ICC rankings update reflects the growing prominence of Indian cricketers on the global stage, with Smriti Mandhana leading the charge. As Mandhana continues to shine with consistent performances, she is expected to challenge for the top spot in both ODI and T20I rankings in the near future. Additionally, the rise of other players like Harmanpreet Kaur, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, and Renuka Singh Thakur shows that India’s women cricketers are making their mark in all aspects of the game.

With more Indian players breaking into the top rankings, the future of women’s cricket looks bright, and the global appeal of the sport continues to grow. As players like Mandhana, Matthews, Sutherland, and others continue to push the boundaries of excellence, the world will be watching closely as they shape the future of women’s cricket on the international stage.