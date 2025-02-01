Social Media Flooded with Hilarious Memes Following Union Budget 2025 Announcement

Budget 2025 Sparks a Wave of Humorous Reactions on Social Media

New Delhi: The Union Budget for 2025-26 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sparked widespread discussion across the country, and as expected, social media is abuzz with hilarious memes and jokes. As the government focused on Bihar with a series of development initiatives, netizens couldn’t resist making fun of the frequent mentions of the state throughout the budget speech.

The budget proposal, which emphasized a major focus on Bihar due to the upcoming elections, has been the subject of much banter online. Memes comparing the Finance Minister’s repeated references to Bihar to popular film scenes have gone viral. For instance, in the movie Animal, Ranbir Kapoor’s character mentions his father’s name 196 times, while in Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt’s character calls out “Shiva” 83 times. Similarly, Sitharaman mentioned Bihar 537 times in her budget speech, and social media users have taken to comparing these instances with the iconic film dialogues.

Humorous Reactions Around Bihar’s Development Focus

In another hilarious take, netizens have compared the expected rapid development in Bihar post-budget to a scene from the film Shivaji the Boss, where Rajnikanth’s character effortlessly completes massive development work within moments. The video from the film has been humorously synced with clips of the budget’s promises of infrastructural growth, making it a popular meme on social platforms.

Income Tax Relief for Salaried Class Sparks Laughter

Another standout moment from the budget was the announcement of income tax relief for salaried individuals earning up to 12 lakh rupees annually. This announcement has inspired a wave of memes poking fun at how individuals would react before and after the budget. In one particularly popular meme, when asked “What is your salary?” before the budget, people respond with inflated numbers, but post-budget, the same individuals are humorously depicted as saying, “Sir, my salary should be less than 12 lakhs!”

These memes have taken the internet by storm, with many users commenting on the clever humor, and the memes quickly gaining traction across various social media platforms. As the conversation about the budget continues, it’s clear that humor and wit are making the rounds alongside serious political discourse.

The Union Budget 2025 has not only been a focal point for economic debate but also a source of light-heartedness as people finds creative ways to discuss the government’s policies. As the memes continue to go viral, it’s evident that social media users are enjoying the amusing side of the budget announcements while also keeping an eye on the political implications of the government’s focus on Bihar.

