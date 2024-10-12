Software Engineer Dies by Suicide Due to Online Betting Losses

In a tragic incident, a 26-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru, N. Padmanabha Reddy ended his life by jumping onto the railway tracks near Madanapalle (CTM) Railway Station in Annamayya district, Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, Padmanabha Reddy, a resident of Diguvagaliguttapalle in Tamballapalle Mandal, was employed as a software engineer in Bengaluru. He had reportedly become addicted to online betting and lost a staggering ₹24 lakh.

Before taking the extreme step, Padmanabha left a suicide note, expressing his despair over the huge financial loss incurred through betting. He mentioned his inability to cope with the stress and pressure, which ultimately led him to the decision to end his life.

The local police identified the body and confirmed that the young man had succumbed to the financial strain caused by his gambling addiction. His family is devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of their son.

Authorities have urged the public to be aware of the dangers of online betting, which has claimed several lives, and to seek help if they or their loved ones are struggling with similar issues.