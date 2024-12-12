Solar Energy and Green Technology Highlighted at Major Expo in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is buzzing with innovation as four major expos, focusing on Dairy, Food, Green Energy, and Green Vehicles, kicked off today at the city’s exhibition grounds. The events, organized by Media Day Marketing (MDM), are drawing attention to the latest developments in sustainable industries, with key figures from the Telangana government and renewable energy sectors in attendance.

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar of Telangana visited the expos and inaugurated the 6th Edition of the India Green Energy Expo and the 4th Edition of the Green Vehicle Expo. The expos, which run until December 14, are expected to attract around 15,000 visitors, featuring over 100 exhibitors across various sectors.

At the inaugural event, B. Ashok Kumar Goud, President of the Telangana Solar Energy Association, expressed concern over the state’s declining position in the solar energy industry. While Telangana had once been a leader in solar energy following the introduction of the Telangana Solar Power Policy in 2015, Ashok highlighted that the state no longer ranks in the top ten in India for solar power generation. States like Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu have since outpaced Telangana in solar energy investments and installations.

Rajesh Parakala, Vice President of the Telangana Solar Energy Association, echoed these concerns, stating that the central government provides various subsidies to encourage solar adoption through schemes like PM Surya Ghar, Muft Bijli Yojana, and PM-KUSUM. However, Telangana has not been as proactive in promoting these schemes or offering incentives for solar energy adoption. Both leaders advocated for the mandatory installation of solar panels on all government buildings and new commercial structures. They also suggested that schools in the state should be required to adopt solar power to set an example for the public.

The duo emphasized that under the PM Surya Ghar (PMSG) scheme, government offices across India are required to achieve 100% solarisation by 2025, and it would be logical for Telangana to follow suit. They also noted that the PM-KUSUM scheme, aimed at solarising one crore households across India, had seen limited success in Telangana, with only around 3,500 houses installed with solar panels, far below the state’s target of 5 lakh houses.

During the expo, Varcas-Ryoto Electrix introduced a groundbreaking initiative to expand clean energy infrastructure across the city. The company plans to set up 25,000 charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) at a highly affordable rate of ₹11,000 each. The low-cost installations are designed to allow small businesses, such as kirana stores, pawn shops, and tire puncture services, to set up EV charging stations, potentially earning up to ₹5,000 per month. These charging stations will operate 24/7 with the support of a custom-built app, E-Volt.

In addition to showcasing renewable energy solutions, the expos also featured innovative electric vehicles, including discounted EV scooters. Ryoto Electrix is offering a special expo price of ₹24,500 for its electric scooters, down from ₹38,500.

The exhibitions are supported by several organizations, including the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI), the Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DICCI), and the Telangana Solar Energy Association. These expos are expected to play a pivotal role in encouraging the adoption of green technologies and renewable energy solutions in the region.

