Some People are Spreading Fear About the Musi Project for Their Own Gain: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu has alleged that some opportunistic forces are inciting fear among the people for political gain and creating obstacles to Hyderabad’s broader beautification and development efforts under the Musi Riverfront Development project.

Speaking to the media at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) office here on Sunday, Minister Sridhar Babu, along with Dharmapuri MLA Adluri Laxman Kumar, stated that as part of the vision to transform Hyderabad into a global city, the state government is focused on clearing encroachments on lakes and the Musi River.

The Minister acknowledged that some individuals have unknowingly constructed homes in these areas, but assured the public that the government’s primary intention is not to displace the poor but to remove illegal constructions from the riverbed.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also promised double-bedroom homes for those affected by the clean-up, he noted.

To ensure fair treatment for the displaced, Sridhar Babu reassured that every individual would receive compensation in accordance with the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, and efforts are underway to provide alternative housing through schemes such as Indiramma Housing.

Highlighting the state government’s proactive measures, including a socio-economic survey conducted by 35 teams and consultations with 12 NGO representatives, Sridhar Babu stated that employment opportunities will be provided through various government departments, while interest-free loans will be made available to women’s self-help groups.

The government’s commitment to transparent and systematic planning is evident in the creation of a master blueprint for the Musi River clean-up, he added.

Sridhar Babu also criticized opposition leaders for politicizing the issue and attempting to undermine the government’s efforts. He condemned the previous BRS government’s failures in handling similar issues, such as the displacement caused by the Mallanna Sagar project, and vowed to continue the rehabilitation process in a legal and organized manner, ensuring no harm comes to the city’s poor and middle-class residents.