Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal to get married this month

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha will reportedly get married to her longtime partner, actor Zaheer Iqbal, later this month.

News of the wedding comes just a month after the premiere of Netflix series “Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar”, in which Sinha played the dual role of Rehaana and Fareedan.

While there is no official confirmation about the ceremony, sources close to the Sinha’s family said, “the reports are true”.

According to insiders, the wedding will be an intimate affair and will be attended by family and close friends at a fine-dining restaurant in Mumbai on June 23.

Sinha and Iqbal, who have been dating for a while, co-starred in the 2022 comedy drama “Double XL”.

The two are yet to publicly confirm their relationship, but their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other. They are often spotted attending events and social gatherings together.