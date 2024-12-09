Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy 2024: Thrilling Kabaddi Action Lights Up Hyderabad

The 71st Senior Women Inter District Kabaddi Championship, part of the prestigious Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy, continued its thrilling competition at the L.B. Stadium Tennis Complex in Hyderabad from December 7th to 10th, 2024.

Here are the results from Day 3 of the tournament:

Bhupalapally vs Yadadri Bhongir Half Time : 27-10

: 27-10 Full Time : 48-30

: 48-30 Best Rider : Sanjana Sri (Bhupalapally)

: Sanjana Sri (Bhupalapally) Best Defender : Manjula (Bhupalapally)

: Manjula (Bhupalapally) Best Rider: A. Pooja (Yadadri Bhongir) Wanaparthy vs Siddipet Half Time : 31-08

: 31-08 Full Time : 38-23

: 38-23 Best Rider : Harika (Wanaparthy)

: Harika (Wanaparthy) Best Defender : Laxmi (Wanaparthy)

: Laxmi (Wanaparthy) Best Rider: B. Rani (Siddipet) Medchal vs Asifabad Half Time : 26-07

: 26-07 Full Time : 47-22

: 47-22 Best Rider : Nandini (Medchal)

: Nandini (Medchal) Best Defender : Shivani (Medchal)

: Shivani (Medchal) Best Defender: Manisha (Asifabad) Hyderabad-2 vs Peddapally Half Time : 38-13

: 38-13 Full Time : 68-14

: 68-14 Best Rider : Aisha (Hyderabad-2)

: Aisha (Hyderabad-2) Best Defender : Latha Kumari (Hyderabad-2)

: Latha Kumari (Hyderabad-2) Best Rider: Shamala (Peddapally) Mulugu vs Manchiriyal Half Time : 20-09

: 20-09 Full Time : 37-14

: 37-14 Best Rider: B. Tejasri (Mulugu) Warangal vs Kamareddy Half Time : 28-05

: 28-05 Full Time : 53-13

: 53-13 Best Rider : Maheshwari (Warangal)

: Maheshwari (Warangal) Best Defender: Srisha (Warangal) Suryapet vs Badradri Kothagudam Half Time : 28-13

: 28-13 Full Time : 42-33

: 42-33 Best Rider: Krishnavani (Suryapet) Hyderabad-2 vs Hanumakonda Half Time : 20-08

: 20-08 Full Time : 44-20

: 44-20 Best Rider : Aisha (Hyderabad-2)

: Aisha (Hyderabad-2) Best Defender : Latha Kumari (Hyderabad-2)

: Latha Kumari (Hyderabad-2) Best Rider: Mounica (Hanumakonda)



The exciting matches displayed outstanding skills from the players, with top performances from riders like Sanjana Sri, Harika, and Aisha, alongside solid defensive strategies from Manjula, Laxmi, and Shivani. The tournament continues to capture the attention of Kabaddi enthusiasts across the region, and the teams are gearing up for more intense matches in the coming days.

Tournament Organization:

Tournament Org Secretary – Mamidi Gopi (TPCC Media Incharge)

Mahinder Reddy, General Secretary, Telangana Kabaddi Association.

Stay tuned for more updates and match results from the Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy!