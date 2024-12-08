Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy: 71st Senior Women Inter District Kabaddi Championship – 2024 Inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The 71st Senior Women Inter District Kabaddi Championship 2024 kicked off with great enthusiasm at the L.B. Stadium Tennis Complex in Hyderabad from December 7th to 10th. The prestigious event is organized by the Nava Shakthi Kabaddi Club in collaboration with the Hyderabad Kabaddi Association.

The inauguration ceremony was a grand affair, with Sri Mahresh Kumar Goud, President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest. He lit the ceremonial lamp to mark the beginning of the championship, setting the tone for the exciting competition ahead.

In attendance were several distinguished personalities, including Sri Balmoori Venkat Narsing Rao, Member of Legislative Council (MLC); Sri Anjan Kumar Yadav, Former Member of Parliament (MP); Sri K. Jagdishwar Yadav, Former Secretary of the Kabaddi Association of Telangana; Smt. Parijatha Narsimha Reddy, Mayor of Badangpet; Sri Kasani Veerash Mudiraj, President of the Kabaddi Association of Telangana; Sri Mahinder Reddy, Secretary of the Kabaddi Association of Telangana; and Sri Mamadi Gopi, Organizing Secretary of the event.

The championship has brought together top women Kabaddi players from across the region to compete for the coveted Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy. This year’s tournament is expected to showcase the highest level of athleticism, teamwork, and sportsmanship as teams from various districts battle it out for supremacy.

The event serves as a platform to promote women’s sports, with the Kabaddi Association of Telangana playing a pivotal role in encouraging the sport among female athletes. The championship is also a celebration of the growing popularity of Kabaddi in the region, with increasing participation and support from the local community.

With the support of notable figures and sports leaders, the 71st Senior Women Inter District Kabaddi Championship promises to be a memorable and exciting event for Kabaddi enthusiasts in Hyderabad.