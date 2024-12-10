Hyderabad

Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy: Nalgonda and Ranga Reddy to Clash in Kabaddi Finals

The 71st Senior Women’s Inter-District Kabaddi Championship 2024, organized under the banner of the Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy, is nearing its climax at the L.B. Stadium Tennis Complex in Hyderabad.

Mohammed Yousuf10 December 2024 - 21:27
Hyderabad: The 71st Senior Women’s Inter-District Kabaddi Championship 2024, organized under the banner of the Sonia Gandhi Challenge Trophy, is nearing its climax at the L.B. Stadium Tennis Complex in Hyderabad. The semi-final matches held on Day 4 delivered thrilling encounters, determining the finalists of the prestigious event.

1st Semi-Final: Nalgonda vs Jangaon

Nalgonda secured a commanding victory over Jangaon with a scoreline of 47-18. The team displayed exceptional teamwork and strategic gameplay.

  • Half-Time Score: 21-09
  • Best Performers:
    • Nalgonda:
      • Best Raider: Aisha
      • Best Defender: Nandani
    • Jangaon:
      • Best Raider: P. Dhanusha
      • Best Defender: S. Akshara

2nd Semi-Final: Ranga Reddy vs Khammam

Ranga Reddy edged past Khammam in a closely fought contest, finishing 32-27. The match kept the spectators on the edge of their seats till the final whistle.

  • Half-Time Score: 17-11
  • Best Performers:
    • Ranga Reddy:
      • Best Raider: Sonali
      • Best Defender: Sreesha
    • Khammam:
      • Best Raider: K. Bhavani
      • Best Defender: S. Poojitha

Final Showdown

Nalgonda will face Ranga Reddy in the grand finale, promising an electrifying clash between two formidable teams.

The tournament, under the guidance of Organizing Secretary Mamidi Gopi (TPCC Media Incharge) and Telangana Kabaddi Association General Secretary Mahinder Reddy, has showcased exceptional talent and sportsmanship. The final match is eagerly awaited by fans and enthusiasts alike.

Tags
