South Central Railways Allocates Rs 1,830.4 Crores for Redevelopment of 38 Telangana Stations Under Amrit Bharat Scheme

Hyderabad: The South-Central Railways (SCR) announced that under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, 38 railway stations in Telangana are being developed with a budget of Rs 1,830.4 crores. The Cherlapally railway station will be transformed into a satellite terminal with Rs 430 crores allocated for its development.

The redevelopment aims to provide comfort and world-class facilities to passengers. SCR announced that Modernization efforts are focused on turning these stations into growth centers for local populations. The foundation stones for these projects were laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2023, with completion expected by February 2024.

This includes major upgrades at Secunderabad station and Cherlapally terminal to ease congestion. The SCR highlighted that the plan includes facade improvements, better pedestrian pathways, parking, lighting, local art displays, and greenery. Facilities such as high-rise platforms, waiting halls, and enhanced public announcements are also prioritized.

These stations will function as city centers, promoting smooth traffic flow and connectivity. Development work is ongoing, with Kachiguda and Lingampally stations undergoing feasibility studies.