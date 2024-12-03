South Korea Declares Martial Law Amid Political Crisis

Seoul: In a dramatic late-night television address on Tuesday, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, accusing the opposition Democratic Party of engaging in anti-state activities and sympathizing with North Korea.

President Yoon’s announcement follows heightened political tensions over the Democratic Party’s recent motion to impeach top prosecutors and reject the government’s proposed budget. Labeling the opposition’s actions as “clear anti-state behavior aimed at inciting rebellion,” Yoon stated that martial law was essential to restore order and safeguard the nation’s stability.

“The National Assembly has become a den of criminals,” Yoon declared, emphasizing that the opposition’s alleged actions have paralyzed state functions and posed a threat to the country’s democratic framework.

Martial law, Yoon explained, is intended to eradicate “shameless pro-North anti-state forces” and ensure the sustainability of the nation. While he did not specify immediate measures under martial law, he assured the public of efforts to minimize inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the situation at the National Assembly remains tense. The parliament speaker is reportedly attempting to convene a session, but access to the Assembly is blocked, preventing lawmakers from entering, according to local broadcaster YTN and Yonhap news agency.

Yoon further accused the Democratic Party of creating a “drug haven” and jeopardizing public safety and livelihoods, describing the current state of the nation as precarious. “We will eliminate the anti-state forces and restore the country to normalcy as quickly as possible,” he vowed.

This unprecedented move underscores a deepening divide in South Korean politics, with potential implications for the country’s democratic and social stability.

This is a developing story and will be updated.